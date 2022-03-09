Wilson Numbi Miato, 83

Paul Murimi poses with his father Wilson Numbi Miato, 83, at Mpeketoni Sub-County Hospital in Lamu West on March 7, 2022. Mr Numbi left his Kirinyaga home in 1973 never to return.

| Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

Lamu

Prime

Man who fled Kirinyaga home found in Lamu 5 decades later

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

An 83-year-old man who went missing from his home in Kirinyaga in 1973 has been found alive in Lamu County, 49 years later. Wilson Numbi Miato left his home in Kagio-Kiamaciri village at the age of 34.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.