Locals flee village due to water shortage

Residents of Basuba in Boni Forest in Lamu County have fled their homes to neighbouring Kiangwe village due to an acute water shortage.

Locals blame the ongoing drought for their predicament.

The Nation has established that the villagers have put up temporary camps near a dam built by the county government.

Mr Noya Abuli, an elder, said a river that they used to depend on for water dried up two months ago.

Mr Abuli said security agencies, especially the General Service Unit (GSU), also supplied them with water but they stopped after their vehicle developed mechanical problems.

“That’s why we have no option except to flee to Kiangwe and camp here. There is a dam with water here,” said Mr Abuli on Monday.

Ms Khadija Musa expressed worries that the drought might also result in the dam drying up if there is no rain.

“The population has increased and the demand for water has shot up. That means within a week, the water at the Kiangwe dam will be depleted and the situation will get worse. We’re calling for well-wishers and the government to intervene and assist us,” said Ms Musa.

And Mr Abdallah Wakati said the water from the Kiangwe dam needs to be treated, adding that waterborne diseases could break out if people drink untreated water.

Mr Wakati also appealed to the national government, county officials and well-wishers to help them with relief food.

Salim Guyo urged the county and national governments to sink more wells and dams in the affected areas so as to address water shortages from drought.

“We’re in dire need of food and water. We’ve tried farming but our efforts have been fruitless due to drought and wildlife,” said Mr Guyo.

Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia confirmed some families had vacated their villages and taken refuge in Kiangwe owing to the escalating drought.

Mr Macharia said the government was doing all it could to assist the affected families.