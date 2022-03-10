Aid on the cards as 2.7m Kenyans stare at hunger

Marsabit drought

A herder dumps a dead goat onto a pile of carcasses in Illeret, Marsabit County. The devastating drought in Northern Kenya has left pastoralist communities without pasture leading to death of hundreds of thousands of livestock.

Photo credit: Nicholas Komu | Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kwale county has at least 200,000 hunger-stricken people.
  • The County has received 4,500 bags of rice and 3,600 bags of beans, targeting 10,019 residents.

Some 2.7 million Kenyans in 23 counties are still in dire need of relief food as the drought situation worsens.

