State to send Sh680m to needy families as millions face starvation

Government Spokesperson Col (Rtd) Cyrus Oguna distributes rice to a resident of Lungalunga in Kwale County.  The government will spend Sh680 million in a cash transfer programme to supplement relief food distribution in areas affected by drought.


Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Some 2.7 million Kenyans in 23 counties are still in dire need of food as the drought worsens.

