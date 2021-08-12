Lamu residents raise alarm over machete-wielding gangs

Residents of Lamu Island are a worried lot as attacks by youth gangs using machetes have increased in recent days.

The crime wave has hit Gadeni, Bajuri, Hidabo, Jua Kali and other areas of the archipelago.

Reports indicate that between 10 and 15 attacks are recorded every month.

Speaking on Wednesday, residents blamed the outbreak of violence on rising drug use among young people.

Fauz Bachu, who was recently attacked and injured by the gang, said police should increase patrols on all roads and streets and in villages, especially in areas on the outskirts of Lamu town.

“I was attacked and injured for no reason. These young men walking while armed with pangas, knives and clubs are ruthless. They waylaid and attacked me,” he said.

Abdulaziz Kicheko, a former councillor in Lamu whose son was attacked recently, said the cases had increased since the coronavirus pandemic hit.

He urged police to get to the bottom of the matter and ascertain who is behind the attacks and why.

Lamu County Police Commander Moses Murithi. He says investigations are ongoing for those behind machete attacks in the county.

“We are worried when walking, especially at night. Lamu is no longer peaceful. These attacks are getting too much. The youth gangs will finish us if something isn’t done urgently to stop them,” he said.

Maendeleo ya Wanawake Organization chairperson Fatma Salim said she suspects the criminals are not residents of Lamu Island.

She called on police to incorporate local youth in their daily patrols to help them identify and arrest the suspects so that peace and calm can be restored in Lamu town.

“The only places renowned for such crimes are Mbwajumwali, Tchundwa, Myabogi, Kizingitini and other parts of Lamu East but not in Lamu Island. This is a new trend that needs to be stopped before it escalates,” she said.

Lamu County Police Commander Moses Murithi acknowledged that machete attacks were rife in Lamu but added that they were working to expose and dismantle the gangs.

He said several suspects had been arrested and presented in court and their cases were underway.

He urged the public to share information that would help police capture more gangsters.