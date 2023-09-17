KDF kills two suspected militants in night raid

Kenya Defense Forces (KDF) soldiers have killed two suspected Al-Shabaab militants in Bodhei area within Boni Forest in Lamu County.

This was confirmed by security sources who are part of the Operation Amani Boni team. They said tens of other terrorists escaped with multiple gunshot wounds in the Saturday night raid.

In addition, assorted weapons including AK 47 rifles, AK 47 magazines, Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) launchers, warheads, and assorted AK 47 ammunition were found in two Al-Shabaab hideouts.

According to the sources who requested anonymity, intelligence assets had sighted the Al-Shabaab militants in Bodhei area, Lamu County.

“This prompted a hot pursuit by KDF soldiers who flushed out the Al-Shabaab militants in two temporary hideouts. Upon contact, some were gunned down, while others are believed to have escaped with injuries,” the sources explained.

The killing of the two comes just five days after Kenyan troops took out five Al-Shabaab fighters in a dusk raid on their hideout in the Harbole-Fafi area in Garissa County. The incident happened on Monday.

On Sunday last week, Al-Shabaab militants planted IEDs near the Bodhei-Majengo area along the Milimani-Baure road in Lamu County, killing a number of KDF personnel.

Security forces have expressed possibilities that high ranking Al-Shabaab leaders could be hiding in the dense forest.

Kenyan troops have intensified surveillance after an incident on Sunday last week, whereby Al-Shabaab militants planted Improvised Explosive Devises near the Bodhei-Majengo area along the Milimani-Baure road in Lamu County, killing a number of KDF personnel.

An assortment of items found from the two operations by KDF include weapons, medicine and tools that are associated with top tier Al-Shabaab leaders.

A wooden walking stick bearing inscriptions similar to those of senior-ranking members of the militant group was found in one of the hideouts during the Garissa operation.

When questioned about the impact of this discovery yesterday, a KDF officer said it raises possibility that some Al-Shabaab commanders are hiding inside Boni Forest.

Also read: KDF take out five Shabaab militants in dusk raid

Some of the weapons found include AK 47 rifles, AK 47 magazines, Rocket-Propelled Grenade (RPG) launchers, warheads, and assorted AK 47 ammunition.

Security operation

The multi-agency security operation which has been ongoing in Boni Forest for the last eight years was launched in September 2015 with its initial name being Operation Linda Boni.

Its objective is to flush out Al-Shabaab militants believed to be hiding inside the dense Boni Forest.

So far the operation has undergone various transformations from Linda Boni, Boni Enclave campaign, Operation Fagia Msitu to now Operation Amani Boni (OAB) in efforts to stabilize Lamu and parts of Garissa, Tana River, and Kilifi that border the expansive Boni forest towards the Kenya-Somalia border.

It is composed of KDF, National Police Service, Kenya Wildlife Service, Kenya Forest Service, and National Government Administration officers. KDF is, however, designated as the lead agency.

A manhunt for the escapees has since been launched.