Lamu port compensation
File | Nation Media Group

Lamu

Prime

Inside Sh1.76bn Lamu port compensation heist

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The presence of ‘strangers’ in a list of fishermen expected to share a compensation package of Sh1.76 billion following the construction of the Lamu port has rubbed many the wrong away.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.