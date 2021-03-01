Nanncy Gathungu
How taxpayers lost Sh14bn in irregular payouts by land agency

By  Ibrahim Oruko

The public may have lost Sh14 billion in suspicious payments authorised by the National Land Commission (NLC) for land the government acquired for mega projects.

