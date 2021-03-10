Lamu County Commissioner Irungu Macharia. File photo

Lamu

Prime

Calm returns to Lamu villages where chiefs, police were once targeted by gangs

By  Kalume Kazungu

Reporter

Nation Media Group

A year ago, walking alone in the Lamu East villages of Mbwajumwali, Myabogi and Tchundwa was a risky affair, more so for local administrators and even police officers. It didn’t matter whether it was during the day or at night.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Four students test positive for Covid in Nyeri school

  2. Western Kenya hit by earth tremor

  3. Construction of Oloitokitok-Njukini-Taveta Road in limbo, five years on

  4. Wild fire burns houses in Turkana village

  5. PRIME From MCA to street food vendor

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.