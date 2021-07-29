Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha clears fees for Bungoma girl

Nation Media Group journalist Brian Ojamaa

By  Siago Cece  &  Brian Ojamaa

Lamu Governor Fahim Twaha has paid the full year fees for Diana Nyaboke, the Bungoma pupil who scored 402 marks in last years Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE), but was on the verge of losing out a chance to join form one, over lack of fees. 

