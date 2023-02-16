Rumuruti Deputy OCS stabbed to death during raid at chang'aa den

A senior police officer was on Thursday evening stabbed to death while conducting a raid at an illicit brew den in Rumuruti, Laikipia County.

Rumuruti Police Station Deputy Officer Commanding Police Station Prosper Wandera was stabbed by a chang'aa brewer and died on the spot during a raid at a chang'aa den at Maundu ni Meri in Laikipia West.

The officer had reportedly gone to conduct a raid at the den in Sossian location within Maundu Ni Meri shopping centre when the 8 pm incident occurred, according to Laikipia County Police commander John Nyoike.

The officer was not armed during the attack.

"It is reported that the officer had received information that there were some jerricans of the illicit brew that were to be delivered at a den in the area. He decided to conduct a raid but was attacked by a brewer," said the police boss.

Mr Nyoike noted that a boda boda rider reported at the Rumuruti Police Station that a passenger he had ferried to the area had been stabbed to death following a confrontation with a chang'aa brewer.

Chest wound

He said a team of police officers led by the area police commander rushed to the scene and found that one of their colleagues had been fatally stabbed on the left side of the chest using a sharp object that was suspected to be a knife.

Rumuruti Police Station Deputy Officer Commanding Police Station Prosper Wandera was stabbed to death by a chang'aa brewer in Laikipia West. Photo credit: Courtesy

"The boda boda rider alleged that he carried the deceased alone from Rumuruti town to Maundu Ni Meri shopping centre to make an arrest at the den belonging to Jackline Lepere, where he met resistance from a suspect who was delivering 20 litres of chang'aa," said the police boss.

Mr Nyoike said that a manhunt had been launched to arrest the suspect who is still at large.

"We are hunting for the suspect who fled immediately on a motorcycle after stabbing the deceased to death," said Mr Nyoike.

He added that the suspect left behind a 20-litre jerrican containing the illicit brew.