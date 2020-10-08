Rift elders urge Uhuru, Ruto to resolve their differences

The Rift Valley Council of Elders has called on President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto to resolve their differences in order to bring down the rising political temperatures in the country.

While warning that the current political atmosphere could push the country to the brink, the council called for a truce between the two to avoid a repeat of the violence that was witnessed in Murang’a last Sunday.

Two people were killed in the chaos witnessed in Kenol on Sunday after two rival groups clashed ahead of Dr Ruto’s church event in the county.

“The political temperatures in the country are bound to increase and it is only the two who can cool them down. The country is heading in the wrong direction and the two leaders should iron out their differences,” said Mr Gilbert Kabage, the council’s chairman.

Mr Kabage spoke in Rumuruti town, Laikipia West, when he met other council leaders. He blamed the President and his deputy for what is being witnessed in the country, saying that they should tell Kenyans if they have dropped the pledges they made in 2013 of working together and decided to go their separate ways.

Support Ruto

In 2013, Mr Kenyatta said he would serve his 10 years' term then support Dr Ruto for the presidency.

“We elected the two for the sake of unity and peace in this country after they united the country at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

“It is upon them to make it clear and tell Kenyans if they have parted ways so that the country can move forward,” he said.

Mr Kabage noted that the elders are fully behind the Jubilee government and the stand the President and his deputy made at Afraha in 2013.

The elders said that President Kenyatta and the DP should, therefore, reconcile for the sake of the country.

“When leaders are peaceful, Kenyans too are peaceful and there is meaningful development. We would love to see the President and his deputy reunited and serving Kenyans,” said Mr Kabage.

He also called on the two leaders to bring their troops to the reconciliation table, saying that this would also help cool down the political temperatures and bring to an end the escalating wrangles within the ruling Jubilee Party.

“We call upon the President to initiate a reconciliation strategy that will restore unity in the government and calm the country from anxiety,” he said.

At the same time, Mr Kabage called on politicians not to divide the country along tribal lines as this could lead to violence. He urged them to avoid uttering divisive statements.

“Politicians should also cool down their tempers and stop inciting Kenyans. We want to have a peaceful country and that is why we are calling on the two top leaders to unite so that the rest can follow suit,” he added.





