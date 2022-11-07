Relief as dialysis machine is installed at Nanyuki hospital

The Laikipia County government has finished installing more dialysis units at Nanyuki Teaching and Referral Hospital to enhance access to nephrology services.

The three new machines bring to 10 the number of dialysis beds at the hospital, said CEO Dr Timothy Panga.

“A team from the biomedical engineering unit has been pitching camp at the Renal Unit to oversee the installation and test runs, which were successful,” he said.

The new units will help reduce waiting timers for patients with kidney disease.

He said more patients will be served at the same time. “The units are expected to address the rising need for the service in the region, which is done at least twice a week for each patient,” Dr Panga said.

Plans are under way to set up a dedicated isolation unit to serve dialysis patients with hepatitis B.

“[This will] help prevent the risk of transmitting hepatitis B, which is a highly contagious disease, to other patients through sharing dialysis equipment,” he said.

Dialysis involves the use of a special machine to filter harmful wastes, salt and excess fluid from the blood.

It restores the blood to a normal and healthy balance.

The process replaces many of the kidney’s important functions.