Raila revises campaign strategy as he woos Mt Kenya

Azimio La Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga has changed his strategy as he seeks to strengthen his campaigns in the 10 vote-rich counties of Mt Kenya.

The Ushindi Kenya initiative, a caucus allied to the coalition, has taken up the task of popularising Mr Odinga's presidential bid so as to woo more supporters from Deputy President William Ruto's United Democratic Alliance.

The initiative has recruited leaders from five of the 10 counties in a bid to popularise the ODM leader ahead of the August 9 General Election.

The caucus took the Azimio campaigns to Laikipia on Wednesday after touring Nyeri, Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu counties.

Ushindi Kenya chairman Lee Karuri said they have been selecting leaders who will spearhead and roll out civic education programmes at the grassroots.

“Our approach is through the civic education model, where we sensitise the community about the benefits of Azimio la Umoja and that we have a great leader in Raila,” Mr Karuri said after holding a consultative meeting with leaders at a hotel in Nanyuki.

“We will take similar programmes to Kiambu, Nakuru, Murang'a, Nyandarua and Kirinyaga counties so as to ensure that the entire region is covered.”

Great leader

He added: “When we started this campaign strategy last year, the ratings and reception of Raila were low but we have seen very good progress. Raila is a great leader because his credentials are solid and his leadership qualities have been tested.”

He lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for endorsing the former Prime Minister to succeed him in the forthcoming poll.

“We are happy that President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed Raila to succeed him. This clearly shows the confidence that our President has in him. We are here to ensure that the aspirations and support that the President is according to Raila continues,” he said.

Mr Kirimi Mbogo, Mt Kenya coordinator for the caucus, said they have engaged players in all sectors of the economy to ensure that the programme is smoothly entrenched at the ward and village levels.

Foot soldiers

“In a few weeks, Raila will have traversed every corner of the Mt Kenya region through his foot soldiers. We are going directly to the grassroots and all the polling stations, educating all citizens about the advantages that they stand to gain if they elect Raila,” Mr Mbogo said.

The newly elected chairperson of Ushindi Kenya’s Laikipia branch, Ms Helen Kurutu, promised to hit the ground running and amass votes for Mr Odinga.

“I have my team ready on the ground and we have already planned how we will reach out to all the sectors in this county so that we can seek votes for our Azimio candidate,” said Ms Kurutu, who is also the chairperson of Maendeleo Ya Wanawake in Laikipia County.