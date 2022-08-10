Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni loses Ndaragwa MP seat

Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni has lost his Ndaragwa parliamentary seat.

Mr Kioni, who was defending his seat on a Jubilee Party ticket, garnered a paltry 7,227 votes. Ndaragwa MP-elect George Gachagwa of United Democratic Alliance got 30, 180 votes.

The results announced on Thursday morning by the constituency Returning Officer Anthony Wainaina showed that Mr Julius Kamoni (Independent) got 632 votes, Mr Charles Mwangi of Usawa Kwa Wote Party garnered 267 votes, while Mr Joseph Karanja (Independent) had 150 votes.

Mr Kioni is among Jubilee’s political bigwigs who were felled in this year’s elections.

Addressing his jubilant supporters after the announcement, Mr Gachagua promised to improve the constituency’s infrastructure, education, and health among other areas.

He also promised to incorporate his fellow leaders and professionals in his programmes.

“We shall only get meaningful development if we unite as leaders,” he said.

Mr Kioni conceded defeat on Wednesday and wished the incoming legislator “prosperity in his leadership.”