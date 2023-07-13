How new rules for Batuk led to Nanyuki’s dwindling economic fortunes

For much of Nanyuki's business community, memories of the 'good old days' linger; when the arrival of the British Army for routine training in the region heralded a windfall.

The more than 1,000 foreign soldiers were allowed to mingle freely with the locals for days after their visit, providing an opportunity for traders, hoteliers, taxi drivers, curio dealers and commercial sex workers to make a killing.

But that was then, and things took a nosedive after the troops under the command of the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (Batuk) were restricted in their movements, with only a few allowed to venture out after completing their six-week training. The number of entertainment venues the soldiers can visit is limited and closely monitored by their senior officers, leaving little room for local interaction.

While the new restrictions may have been well-intentioned following some ugly incidents in the past, including the still unsolved murder of Agnes Wanjiru while partying with the soldiers in 2012, suppliers of goods and services lament the move, describing it as punitive.

"With no other manufacturing industry in Nanyuki town after the collapse of Mount Kenya Textiles, Batuk was the main driver of the economy here until a few years ago. The problem lies in the confinement of soldiers at Nyati Barracks before and after field training," says Mr Daniel Ndiritu, a taxi driver.

Mr Ndiritu, who works near the barracks, recalls that he used to make up to Sh15,000 a day when the troops were in Nanyuki town, but now he barely makes Sh4,000 a day.

"Things seem to be going from bad to worse for us in the transport sector. Even car rental services are being outsourced from other counties when we, as the host county, should be given priority," argues the elderly taxi operator.

His views are shared by curio shop owner David Mulinge, who has been in business in the city for 40 years.

Mr David Mulinge, a curio dealer who has been operating in Nanyuki for over three decades now. Photo credit: Mwangi Ndirangu I Nation Media Group

"I remember and miss the good days when foreign troops swarmed the city and literally raided the various entertainment venues. I had set up a shop at the Sportsman's Arms Hotel and I remember selling Sh200,000 worth of carvings one day," says Mr Mulinge.

The trader attributes the dwindling fortunes to restrictions on the movement of soldiers from the barracks, with only a handful allowed to move out, and even then, only for a limited time.

"Out of more than 1,000 soldiers, less than 100 are allowed into the town for a short time and if you are lucky, you can sell about Sh5,000. We are a group of 135 curio dealers and there is definitely a lot of competition," says Mr Mulinge, the chairman of LAB East curio dealers.

Mr Ndegwa Gitonga, the Nanyuki chapter chairman of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry, agrees that there is stiff competition to share the Batuk cake, with several other counties also benefiting.

"It is true that soon after a training exercise, soldiers are taken for what they call adventure to areas outside Laikipia such as Sagana in Kirinyaga County, Naivasha and the South Coast where they spend a lot of money. Local traders are not benefiting as much as they used to," Mr Gitonga observes.

The chairman notes that most of the goods used by the soldiers are also sourced from outside the county, including milk and vegetables, goods that can be supplied by local farmers.

"We have experienced farmers who can supply these goods. All Batuk officials need to do is lay down the standards to be met instead of going out of their way to source fruits and vegetables that are available locally," argues Mr Gitonga.

He adds: "In my opinion, there has been no conscious effort by Batuk to support the local economy, apart from increasing community service through CSR (Community Social Responsibility). CSR is not enough; the locals need to earn through trade and investment, as they did a few years ago".

Every year, Batuk spends millions of shillings to support community services such as water supply, education, health and road infrastructure.

A view of one of Nanyuki's busy streets that is normally frequented by commercial sex workers at night. Movement restrictions imposed on the foreign troops have resulted in declining fortunes for the traders and investors. Photo credit: Mwangi Ndirangu I Nation Media Group

The unit’s commander Duncan Mann said at a recent media briefing that Batuk spends Sh50 million every year to support education in Laikipia, Isiolo and Samburu counties, the areas where the foreign soldiers train.

More than 1,000 people are also employed by Batuk, half of them on a casual basis and the rest on permanent terms at Nyati Barracks.

Built about five years ago at a cost of US$70 million and located near Laikipia Air Base, Nyati Barracks is now the nerve centre of Batuk after the headquarters was moved from Kahawa Barracks in Nairobi.

As well as housing the foreign troops who visit three times a year, the barracks also houses specialist army personnel, including doctors and engineers. These professionals stay in the country for between six months and two years, with some who come with their families staying in private rented houses.

With this heavy investment, the local community feels they are getting a raw deal and should benefit directly as hosts.

"A few years ago, commercial sex workers experienced a boom whenever soldiers completed their field training and returned to the barracks. They would be given up to four days to visit entertainment venues of their choice and the girls would be waiting," recalls Maryanne Wangui, spokesperson for the Nanyuki Sex Workers Association.

Ms Rose Wanyua, elder sister to Agnes Wanjiru who was allegedly killed by British soldiers 11 years ago at her home in Majengo Estate in Nanyuki Town on March 3, 2023. Photo credit: Mwangi Ndirangu I Nation Media Group

During these periods, sex workers would travel from as far away as Malindi on the coast to offer their services, where they were assured of good pay.

Ms Wangui is appealing to Batuk to ease restrictions on the movement of foreign soldiers so that her colleagues can earn some money.

With the National Assembly Committee on Defence, Information and Foreign Affairs set to launch an inquiry into Batuk’s activities in Laikipia next month (August), local traders and investors hope that reviving dwindling business opportunities will be on the agenda.

Contacted, Batujk maintained that it remains a major contributor to the economy of Nanyuki town and Laikipia County in general, revealing that a total of Sh6 billion has been spent since 2016 through wages and salaries and procurement of goods and services.

"We have over 600 permanent staff and over 1,800 casual workers are employed for an average of eight weeks per year, in addition to spending money locally on goods and services. In addition, personnel based in Nanyuki and visiting troops spend a significant amount of money in the local economy on everything from transport, food and other necessities to tourism," reads part of the response.

The unsigned statement to the Nation said an ATM at Nyati Camp disburses more than Sh450 million annually, almost all of which is spent locally.

The statement did not indicate when the policy of restricting the movement of foreign soldiers within Nanyuki town and its environs came into effect, but only explained why it was a necessary step.

"For security reasons, Batuk personnel are required to keep the unit informed of their whereabouts at all times and to avoid certain establishments where illegal activities such as drug dealing and prostitution are known to take place. The most significant recent blow to local entertainment venues was the Covid-19 pandemic and curfew, which Batuk of course complied with," reads part of the statement.

However, the statement added that not all the restaurants are off limits, as some have been selected through an agreement with the management of the entertainment venues that Batuk personnel would be safe during their stay, with the patrons being mainly permanent military personnel who previously resided at Kahawa Barracks.