Hate speech on social media hard to control, officials admit

The government has admitted that it was facing challenges in controlling hate speech on social media platforms during the campaign period, even as it sent a warning to hate-mongers.

Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said that the government was monitoring and conducting serious surveillance on hate-mongers on social media and other political forums for necessary action.

“Security agencies in the county are very keen and are monitoring these platforms. Let those who are using them to spread hate messages during the campaigning period know that they will face the full force of the law as the Cybercrimes Act is very active,” said Mr Kanyiri in Rumuruti, Laikipia county.

Mr Kanyiri, who spoke when Health CS Mutahi Kagwe issued 2,000 title deeds to residents of Rumuruti, appealed to political aspirants who attended the event to urge their supporters to refrain from hate speech as such utterances would attract penalties.

“Our level of preparedness as we near election day is very high. Security officers have been monitoring all signs violence,” he added.

Laikipia Deputy Governor John Mwaniki, who is seeking the county’s senatorial seat, and his archrival Maina Njenga attended the event.

Bickering had from time to time during political campaigns broken out between Mr Mwaniki (Jubilee) and Mr Njenga (Kanu), as the latter pushed the Azimio One Kenya coalition to enforce zoning in his favour.

Mr Njenga has been asking the deputy governor to step down in his favour, claiming opinion polls and research had shown that he was the most popular.

But Mr Mwaniki has dismissed the claim, saying the two are only separated by three points in opinion polls.

He said one opinion poll showed Mr Njenga at 25 percent and himself at 22 percent and both are behind the incumbent John Kinyua, who is at 33 percent. Mr Kinyua is defending the seat on a UDA ticket.

But speaking during the event, CS Kagwe called upon leaders and residents to preach and maintain peace before, during and after the General Election.

“We need to practise civilised politics as a country and especially Laikipia County. If you get hurt fighting over politicians, nobody that is vying will help you get treatment,” he said.