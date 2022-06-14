Conflict fears over drought in Laikipia

A severe drought is ravaging parts of Laikipia County raising fears of renewed conflicts pitting farmers and private ranchers against migrating herders.

The prolonged drought has seen hundreds of cattle die as the pastoralists keep on moving in search of pasture and water.

They have been moving to Mt Kenya and Aberdare forest where some livestock have succumbed to harsh cold mountain weather while other emaciated ones die along the migratory routes.

“At the beginning of this year, I had a herd of 75 cattle. Today I only have five. Others having died as I moved them from Aberdare forest, to Laikipia Central and then to Isiolo,” said former civic leader Eric Ole Kasana.

Mr Kasana said many people in parts of Laikipia North have resigned to fate and could only watch the animals die as they keep hoping the Government will intervene by supplying food and water.

With the sand dams having dried up, women are walking up to 10 kilometres from Kimanjo to Dodol Town in search of water.

“We are no longer concerned with the deaths of the animals, but our own survival. Livestock is our main source of livelihood and the few remaining ones are being fed on a strange fodder- leaves of prickly cactus, the only green vegetation cover in Kimanjo and Ilpolei locations,” said Mr Ole Kasana.

Conflicts in Laikipia County are mainly resource based where herders fight over control of pasture and water during drought.

The migrating herders, some from neighbouring counties of Baringo and Samburu, at times invade private ranches to graze their animals.

Last week, a 17-year-old herder died during a confrontation with law enforcers who were trying to move out livestock from a private farm.

Police said the boy was shot dead but it still remains unclear who fired the killer bullet since the security officers reported to have been ambushed by armed bandits as they drove the impounded animals to Kariunga Police Post.

The cattle found inside Crest Ranch had reportedly been driven there from Kirimon on the boundary of Laikipia and Samburu counties.

Laikipia County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri noted the severe drought had affected farmers and pastoralists but said the national government had rolled out a food aid distribution programme across the county.

However, Mr Kanyiri warned the migrating herders that they would be arrested and prosecuted if found grazing on private land.

“Last night (Sunday night), police seized 190 head of cattle at Tandare village after they were found grazing in private farms with maize plantations. However, the herders escaped but the cows are now at Kinamba Police Station in Laikipia West Sub-County,” said the administrator.

The National Drought Management Authority (NDMA) in its recent early warning bulletin indicated that conflicts and insecurity were being experienced in parts of Laikipia due to the prevailing drought.

“Cases of insecurity were reported in Lobere and Eighteen villages in Githiga Ward as well as in Magadi in Sosian Ward, both in Laikipia West Sub-County.

There were observed cases of livestock migration within Laikipia County and from neighbouring counties in some cases resulting in conflict and livestock theft,” reads a section of the NDMA report for May.