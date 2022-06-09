44,000 households in north eastern get relief food from state

At least 44,000 households in the north eastern region are receiving relief food from the national government through the Star of Hope Association of Kenya, a non-governmental organisation.

Mr Ahmed Set, an administrator, said the association is implementing a relief food programme in the north eastern region on behalf of the Kenya Covid-19 Emergency Fund.

“We are targeting 44,000 households in the region and already, the programme has been successfully implemented in the counties of Wajir and Garissa,” he said.

Average household

An average household in the region has seven members and the association is now feeding 280,000 people.

In Mandera, a total of 17,000 households will benefit from the programme according to Mr Set.

The association delivered 17,000 10kg bags of maize flour, 3,700 bags of rice, 1,600 bags of sugar and 944 cartons of cooking oil.

“We are also giving pasta, tea leaves and salt as each household is entitled to 21 kilogrammes of assorted foods including 10kg of maize flour, 5kg of rice, 2kg of sugar, 2kg of pasta, a litre of oil and half a kilo of tea leaves and salt,” Mr Set said.

The association is assisted by the respective county steering committees chaired by the county commissioner in implementing the programme.

Deserving households

Local administrators, including chiefs and their assistants, are used in identifying deserving households in the region.

“Beneficiaries are those people who lost their means of earning during the Covid-19 pandemic and those affected by the ongoing drought in the region,” Mr Set said.

Once identified, a beneficiary is issued with a ration card used for identification during food distribution.

“The prolonged drought has affected many families in the region and more interventions are needed including provision of water for both human and livestock and food for school children,” he said.

Also needed in the region is livestock feed and medicine and supplementary food for the sick in hospitals.

“We have children under the age of five that are malnourished and this has to be fixed on time. We are appealing for more donors to come on board so that something is done in the health sector,” Mr Sheikh Nazin, a health officer with the organisation said.

Special porridge flour

He said the association is looking for ways of supplying special porridge flour for the affected children in the region.

Among the three counties making up the north eastern region, Wajir is the most affected by the biting drought according to the Star of Hope Association.

The association is faced with challenges of long distances to the food distribution centres in the region.