Clash between farmers and herders in Rumuruti rages on

Business was paralysed for the second day on Wednesday in the usually busy Rumuruti town as farmers clashed with herders.

In the morning, a motorcycle belonging to a local farmer was set ablaze by herders who were avenging the torching of their motorcycles.

An administration police officer identified as Charles Mbiu was also injured after he was attacked using clubs and machetes in the disputed Marura area. The officer is admitted at Rumuruti Sub-County hospital.

In retaliation, angry youth descended on livestock that had been spotted in the area, killing one cow and injuring several others.

Rumuruti Business community chairman, Fredrick Mwangi, said the clashes are hurting businesses in the busy town which is also Laikipia County's headquarters.

"We are headed to general elections and this areas witnesses such clashes every electioneering period. The government should intervene before the matter gets out of hand," said Mr Mwangi.

He said the business community in Rumuruti had given herders two days to control their animals and stop them from invading farms.

"We have held a meeting with elders from their community and we have given them a two-day ultimatum to talk to the herders. We have calmed our people down as we wait for the elders to speak to theirs," added Mr Mwangi.

Paul Lepere, a Samburu elder, said the government is doing little to cool down tensions that are building up in the area.

"Most of these herders are from the neighbouring counties. We have intervened before the situation gets out of hand because the government is doing very little to calm down the situation," said Mr Lepere.