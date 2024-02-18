Brutal murders that have left villagers seeking divine intervention

For years, Matanya village in Laikipia County has enjoyed relative calm, with livestock theft being their main source of worry.

But over the past month, a series of gruesome murders have jolted the community.

Two of the murders were executed most brutally with the victims being hacked to death by assailants who later surrendered to the police.

Bizarrely, all three murders within one month were committed by either relatives or close friends of the victims.

In the latest incident, that happened on Wednesday, Daniel Ndirangu, 58, a church elder at Matanya African Independent Pentecostal Church of Africa (AIPCA) was hacked to death by a long-time friend.

The 62-year-old assailant has been described by residents as a committed Christian who occasionally preached at his local church.

“The assailant has always professed to be a born-again Christian. We don’t understand why he turned against his childhood friend in such a brutal way,” said area chief, Wilson Thuo.

Mr Thuo said the two friends quarrelled over a piece of land owned by an absentee landlord. The quarrel turned tragic after the church elder was hacked to death by his friend.

“The church elder has been grazing his cattle on the piece of land for three years with the knowledge of the owner. But it seems the assailant, who is an in-law to the land owner, was not happy about the arrangement,” the chief explained.

The brutal murder irked the villagers who vented their anger on police officers when they arrived to collect the body four hours late.

They confronted and heckled the law enforcers, accusing them of laxity.

In yet another incident one week ago, a casual worker, Michael Wachira 44, died after being struck on the head with a piece of wood by a friend.

The deceased had reportedly gone to ask for his wages of Sh500 after spending two days harvesting vegetables for the assailant.

The 42-year-old assailant then surrendered himself at Matanya Police Station.

Shock as man kills his sister in dispute over Sh2,000 govt stipend

A month ago, a 45-year-old man hacked his elder sister to death as their mother watched in disbelief.

Joseph Gitahi Wanjohi attacked Rebecca Njeri, 49, when she enquired how he had spent Sh2,000 stipend meant for their mother under the government supported Inua Jamii Programme for the elderly and vulnerable.

Soon after committing the heinous act, Wanjohi hailed a boda boda to take him to the police station where he was arrested and later arraigned.

He appeared before the Nanyuki High Court last Wednesday, the same day another murder was being committed in his neighbourhood.

Mr Wanjohi pleaded guilty to the offence of murder even after the judge explained what the law prescribes on the punishment to be meted out to capital offenders.

“Kifo kinalipishwa na kifo” (Those who kill must also be prepared to pay with their lives) an adamant Mr Wanjohi told Nanyuki Resident Magistrate Anthony Ndung’u.

The court directed that the accused be subjected to another mental assessment and be produced in court on March 6, 2024.

Following these shocking incidents, residents are now seeking divine intervention.

“We have never witnessed such incidents before. We have joined hands with religious leaders to conduct a cleansing ceremony-cum-interdenominational prayer service at Matanya Shopping Centre on February 20. We hope to get a solution to this serious societal problem,” said area Assistant County Commissioner Glory Muthuri.

Ms Muthuri described the rising cases of brutal murders as worrying. The planned prayers have been welcomed by community leaders.

“It is obvious that people are suffering silently from depression due to prevailing hard economic times. They only wait for the opportune moment to vent their frustrations with deadly consequences,” said Mr Benson Wamai, Chairman Tigithi village Nyumba Kumi Initiative.