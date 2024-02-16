Police arrest woman after daughter dies following beating

Police from Lunga Lunga, Kwale County, are investigating an incident where a 30-year old woman allegedly assaulted her 7-year-old daughter who later succumbed to her injuries.

According to a police report, neighbours raised alarm when they found the suspect beating her up at around 9pm on Wednesday. The child’s loud screams from their home in Ngathini village woke up neighbours who ran to her rescue.

“The neighbours intervened and the screams went silent, according to the person who reported the matter. However, in the morning, the mother was nowhere to be seen, raising eyebrows,” a police report said.

It was later discovered that the girl had died and preparations for her burial were underway 30 kilometres away at their rural home.

Police have since arrested the woman who is said to have secretly moved the body to her Mrima village home for interment.

“It emerged that the suspect had wrapped the body in pieces of cloth. Blood stains were also discovered around the mouth,” said the report.

Police processed the scene and recovered the minor’s body.

The woman is suspected to have assaulted her daughter using a chapati roller, causing injuries that police reckon led to her death.