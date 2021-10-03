Saggaf family finally get back 289 acres of Wasini Island

Wasini residents

Residents at Wasini sit on the shoreline to block boats carrying police officers from docking at the Island. Dozens of families fear being evicted after a court ruled that 289 acres of the island belong to the Saggaf family.

By  Brian Ocharo  &  Siago Cece

What you need to know:

  • As the Saggaf family breathed a sigh of relief, locals who have been occupying part of the land expressed fear of evictions.
  • They threatened to cause unrest on the island and marine national park if their grievances are not addressed.

After living as squatters for over 30 years, the Saggaf family has reclaimed 289 acres of Wasini Island, whose value has now shot to more than Sh2 billion.

