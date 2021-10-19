Kwale TTC officially opens doors for students

The education sector in Kwale County has received a major boost after the Sh300 million Kwale Teachers Training College (KTTC) opened its doors for students.

The college, at Bang'a in Kinango sub-county, becomes the second-largest teachers’ training college in the Coast region after Shanzu TTC in Mombasa County and allows young people in Kwale to continue their education after completing high school.

Speaking to the Nation, pioneer Principal Hellen Machuka said the inaugural admissions were made on October 12 and about 30 students are undergoing orientation.

"We received the first 30 students, who are upgrading to diplomas in early childhood development and in primary teacher education for one year," she said, adding that 134 trainees are expected in the intake.

Construction of classrooms is complete, and Ms Machuka said administrators are working round the clock to complete hostels so that students can live on campus.

"A temporary dormitory has been set up in the county's nearby social hall, where we have installed everything, including bathing points. The girls sleep in a nearby polytechnic as they wait for their dorm to be completed," she said.

The college will spur economic activities in the area as the number of students increases, with more businesses expected to be set up to provide the needed services.

The county assembly passed a bill in 2018 to build a teacher’s training college so as to increase access to higher education for young people in Kwale.

Last year, the board of management was inaugurated and a principal posted.

In an impromptu visit to the college earlier this month, Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya said the county would achieve more development if projects are successfully completed.

"With consistency in our development roadmap, we'll surely achieve greatness," he said in a statement after meeting some of the students.

Besides the TTC, Kwale is expected to host the largest maritime training college in the region that will attract students from Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania.