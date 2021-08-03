Kwale takes new steps to curb rising Covid-19 infections

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya during a press briefing in his offices on August 2,2021. He has banned all the sporting activities in the county in a new move to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation Media Group.

By  Siago Cece

Correspondent

Nation Media Group

Kwale County has come up with new strategies to curb Covid-19 infections.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.