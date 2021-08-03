Kwale takes new steps to curb rising Covid-19 infections

Kwale County has come up with new strategies to curb Covid-19 infections.

The Covid-19 Prevention and Response Committee, chaired by Governor Salim Mvurya and Kwale County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri, said residents need to be aware of the deadly Delta variant now circulating in parts of Kenya.

Last week, a two-year-old child from Kwale died of the respiratory disease at Coast General Hospital in Mombasa, that county’s health officials said.

“We would like all residents to follow the guidelines as provided by President Uhuru Kenyatta and Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, and I want all those protocols enforced in this county,” Mr Mvurya said on Monday in a press briefing at the county headquarters in Kwale town.

To prevent further spread of the virus, Mr Mvurya has banned all sporting activities indefinitely.

The governor has also sounded a stern warning to public service vehicles operating on Kwale routes that ignore social-distancing directives and carry passengers to full capacity.

“We have agreed that we ban all sporting activities. This means football or any other sport has been banned until we will advise residents accordingly,” he said

The number of visitors seeing patients in hospitals has also been limited to one at a time.

Mr Mvurya also said county official meetings and activities will be reduced and many will move online.

He warned that hotels, bars and restaurants were putting their licences at risk for failing to follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

“They should work according to the guidelines because if they fail to do so, they are going to put their licences at risk. We have asked the liquor licensing board to meet, discuss and implement what we have ordered,” he said.

By Monday, Kwale had reported 746 Covid-19 positive cases and two new cases in the past 24 hours.

At least nine patients were at the Msambweni Referral Hospital isolation facility, with three on oxygen. Mr Mvurya also said seven patients were in home-based care.

Kwale County commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said his office would work with local administrations to ensure those flouting health protocols, especially at weddings and burials, are arrested.

“We will work with Nyumba Kumi representatives, village chairpersons and local administration police so that they ensure the ceremonies are conducted under strict Covid-19 guidelines.

Those breaking the rules will be arrested,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ukunda and Diani have been cited as the riskiest areas as people fail to observe curfew rules.

Samburu and Taru, on the Mombasa-Nairobi highway, will also be put under strict security surveillance as Mr Kanyiri said people are out and about in the two areas after 10pm.

Mr Kanyiri has ordered all matatus to acquire compliance certificates from county public health officers and their respective saccos, saying the vehicles should be fumigated after each trip.

He urged residents to ignore alarming numbers on social media platforms and WhatsApp groups claiming Kwale’s Covid-19 positive cases and deaths had skyrocketed.

He said they should only rely on official figures released by the Covid-19 committee.

Earlier this year, some Kwale County Assembly members contracted Covid-19, leading to the closure of the chambers.