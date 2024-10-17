Kwale, once sleepy a town, lights up ahead of Mashujaa Day

A sudden vibrancy has hit Kwale Town as residents anticipate hosting the national Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, to be officiated by President William Ruto.

The once sleepy town, known for its slow pace, where activity suddenly stops at 5 pm, has swiftly seen a transformation this October.

In previous months, the town, which hosts all administrative offices for the national and county governments, was less active when evening came as most employees retreated to their homes.

“We were already used to this. That people would disappear in the evening. Even vehicles would only start moving on this road at around 8 am when people reported back to work,” said Said Hamisi, a resident.

Located about 53 kilometres from Mombasa, and 33 km from Ukunda, it sits quietly on a hill, with rather cool weather compared to other coastal towns.

Due to the slow-paced life, it always remained an irony on why despite being a county headquarters, there were few activities.

The town lived in the shadows of Ukunda, known for its vibrant life of beaches, businesses, modern buildings, resorts and tourists.

“We used to say that Ukunda should have been the county headquarters because of its vibrant activities, population and businesses. Kwale has nothing going on, except in the various offices,” said Hamisi.

So undeveloped is the town that only one building has a lift.

The Kwale Couty Headquarters was launched after devolution.

Being one of the tallest buildings, it has elevators that help officials access their offices.

However, things have changed in the town, now buzzing with activities until late in the night.

Old buildings are now being repainted, giving the town a new and lively face. A facelift has also been done in the major roads with makeshift kiosks demolished for trees and flowers to be planted.

Unlike previously when most movements were just near the governor’s and county commissioner’s office along the Kwale-Kinango Road, life has moved towards the village areas where construction of roads and other buildings is taking place.

The municipality is also buzzing with other multibillion infrastructure projects.

For instance, more than five roads connecting to the Kwale Stadium, which is expected to host over 10,000 guests, have been tarmacked, and pavements placed for pedestrians.

The stadium, now one of the largest in the Coast region, is among the biggest causes of transformation of the town.

A new State Lodge and a County Commissioner’s residence has been built in Kwale Municipality.

Sakina Chiro is one of the residents shocked by the drastic transformation that has caught her hometown. She says frequent water cuts and unstable electricity supply were frequent, but this is no longer the case.

“My village has now become a town. We had a challenge with access roads which became muddy when it rained. But right now I can choose to walk from the main road to my home without stepping on any mud because all the roads have been tarmacked,” said Chiro.

Business is also booming, especially for bars and restaurants that used to receive only a few customers.

With the increased population, most contractors in Kwale Stadium and various infrastructural projects prefer the local hang-out joints during the evening.

Locals have also set up restaurants and eateries serves those seeking food during the day and night, since construction activities have been going on around the clock.

Just a few meters from Kwale Stadium, Rose Kemboi set up a makeshift where she prepares her meals for workers in the Kwale Stadium, who have been working day and night.

“There is a lot of money in circulation and we expect it to go even beyond Mashujaa Day. I used to sell porridge every day. I was not earning much. Now my life has changed and I have to wake up by 4am to start preparing food expecting the construction workers who come here at least thrice a day for their meals,” she said.

Kwale County Chamber of Commerce Chairperson Mkumbuka Abubakar said land in the area is also expected to skyrocket, following improved facilities.

Mr Mkumbuka, who is also the Kombani Homes Director, a real estate company, said the drastic development was key in determining land prices for the area.

“We have seen that the most inaccessible places are now accessible. The planning is now clear enough for someone to know where they are investing,” he said.

Interior Principal Secretary (PS), Dr Raymond Omollo, has confirmed that preparations for annual event in Kwale County are complete.

Speaking during an inspection tour at Kwale Stadium where the events will take place, PS Omollo expressed confidence in the county’s readiness to host the event.

“All systems are in place and we are ready to welcome Kenyans to this important occasion,” he said, adding that security has been heightened ahead of the event.

Already, several military camps have been set up in Matuga and Msambweni hosting armed forces who will be part of the celebrations.

Dr Omollo said the government had equally invested multibillion projects to boost the economy of Kwale County.

He spoke during rehearsals by various security operators and defense forces presided over by Chief of Defense Forces (CDF) Major Charles Kahariri, he explained that the decentralization of the government’s major events is in a bid to showcase different cultures but also ensures major development.

He explained that at least 10,000 people will be hosted in the newly constructed Kwale Stadium.

Kwale Governor Fatuma Achani, who accompanied Ps Omollo during the inspection urged the government to repair the Kwale-Kinango Road to ensure locals from the area attend the occasion.

She further said the County Government had equally put all systems in place for the event.

“We want residents coming from all over the county to attend the event. I have already spoken to the Ministry of Transport and we hope that they will work on the road so that those in Kinango can attend,” said Ms Achani.