Kwale Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani settles on MCA as running mate

Kwale Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani has finally settled on a running mate as she seeks to succeed Governor Salim Mvurya in 2022, marking a new stride in her campaign strategy.

Ms Achani picked Josephat Chirema Kombo, who has been a member of the county assembly for Samburu/Chengoni ward since 2013.

She announced her choice on Wednesday after a day-long meeting in the governor’s office with community representatives including religious leaders from all four sub-counties in Kwale.

“I think he was chosen by the people because he has been a two-term MCA, apart from other unique things cited by the committee during the last meeting we had,” Ms Achani said in an exclusive interview with the Nation.

Mr Chirema was born in Samburu, Kinango, and graduated with a degree on development studies from Management University of Africa, where he also said he completed his master’s degree in the same field.

Before his election as MCA in 2013, Mr Chirema said he had also worked with a non-governmental organisation (NGO) as a development consultant for over 10 years. He was also a programmes officer with Ilishe Trust, an NGO based in the Coast region.

Speaking to the Nation, Mr Chirema said his specialisation in development studies was one of the things that stood out most about him in the committee, giving him an edge over three other proposed candidates for the same position.

“I do not know the barometer that was used to pick me. But my background in the development sector stood out for me, having worked at a managerial level in my profession for more than a decade. It also goes along with the agenda of the current government,” he said even as he thanked the committee for trusting him with the position.

In the county assembly, Mr Chirema was the chairperson of three committees and is a member of three others

One of the criteria used in selecting Mr Chirema was where he was born. Being a Duruma creates a balance as Ms Achani is a Digo from Msambweni.

A majority of Durumas, a sub-tribe of the Mijikenda, live in Kinango sub-county while Digos live in Msambweni, Lungalunga and Matuga. But because of Kinango is large, it has the most voters.

This was also the same factor three other candidates, whose names were not disclosed, had in common.

"This is a sure bet in the elections as we plan to continue the legacy of Mr Mvurya, who has set the bar high," Mr Chirema said.

Ms Achani said Mr Chirema's record in the county assembly was proof enough that he will make a good leader for the whole county.

Ms Achani has been Mr Mvurya’s deputy since 2013, when he was first elected governor.

“What is unique about him is that he was the leader of all MCAs for three years, and he is already 'in the system'. He also has depicted maturity and I know this makes him someone I can work with,” she said.

Ms Achani’s decision to reveal her running mate came as she made it clear that she was still a member of the Jubilee Party but plans to ditch it for the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) “when the right time comes”.

“I am still a member of the Jubilee Party from where I was elected. I support Deputy President William Ruto as the next President and will be joining UDA. This does not mean I disregard the President. I have always been his supporter and will always acknowledge that publicly,” she said.

She added that her support for President Uhuru Kenyatta should in no way affect her campaigns.

MPs for three of the four constituencies in Kwale have also pledged allegiance to DP Ruto and are campaigning for Ms Achani.

Kinango MP Benjamin Tayari, Msambweni’s Feisal Bader and Lungalunga’s Khatib Mwashetani, who dropped his gubernatorial bid, are all seeking to be elected for second terms.