How Diani lost its lustre as prime destination for beach weddings

Years ago, many lavish weddings took place on the sandy Diani beaches as tourists and foreigners travelled to the country to tie the knot in the beautiful settings.

For starters, Diani beaches offer some of the most beautiful sceneries with white sandy beaches and turquoise waters.

This was one of the packages marketed by tour and travel companies, targeting foreigners looking for breathtaking destinations to tie the knot.

But tourism officials are worried as the number of such weddings has declined, threatening the area's popularity as a wedding destination, thanks to the many regulations now in place.

They say that most foreigners are now forced to cancel or postpone their weddings due to unclear regulations.

According to Diani Hospitality Association Chairperson Mohammed Hersi, Kenya was one of the leading wedding destinations, but bureaucracy is slowly killing it.

“Kenya until 2014 was a big destination for weddings by tourists from Europe and the United Kingdom. But all that is gone now thanks to red tape and opaque communication,” said Mr Hersi.

He explained that a couple would book a holiday in Kenya’s tourist destinations such as Diani and also tie the nuptials officially when in the destination.

Also Read: Why cruise ship tourism hype is a drop in the ocean

They would fulfil the requirements, which included affidavits that they are not married in their home countries, and a registrar from the Attorney General’s office in Mombasa would go to the resort or lodge, all paid for by the client through the tour operator, and that was seamless according to him.

But this changed almost a decade ago when tour companies learnt a couple planning to get married in Kenya would need to produce a certificate of no impediment in addition to earlier documents.

Mr Hersi said another regulation last year stated that two foreigners cannot get married in Kenya unless one was a resident or a citizen.

This has made it even more difficult for beach weddings in Diani.

Players are now pegging hope on the tourism ministry to reverse the protocols to open up Diani and other Coastal destinations as wedding tourism hubs, just like Zanzibar and Dubai.

Also Read: Tourism boom as another cruise ship docks in Mombasa

Kenya Association of Hotelkeepers and Caterers Kwale Chairperson Kioko Musyoki urged the government to ease some of these regulations, making the destination unattractive.

“That is one of the issues that we have raised with the ministry and we hope that there are going to be changes. We have had guests who were forced to postpone their weddings and others are cancelling,” he Nation.Africa.

He explained that this was happening because of the many protocols whose approvals take time.

Speaking in Kwale, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Dr Alfred Mutua said they are working to reduce the many processes and regulations placed to revive beach tourism.

CS Mutua said relevant authorities will streamline the bureaucratic process to facilitate destination weddings, especially in Diani.

Also Read: Scrap biased tourist rule

He explained that the move was a new campaign to boost the Coast region’s tourism by marketing the most attractive but little-known destinations.

Mutua said part of the boost will come in the form of solar lighting projects along beaches, issuing quad bikes to the Tourist Police Unit to boost security and digital marketing of the attractions.

The lighting will also reduce cases of insecurity and tourist attraction in the area.

For the Shimba Hills National Reserve, he added, the government would translocate the critically endangered Sable Antelopes to ensure their numbers are multiplying.

The Sable Antelopes, only found in Shimba Hills, are nearing extinction since their population has been reducing over the years.

Activities such as zip lining, camping and picnic sites will also be prioritised in the Kwale-based park, while investors will be called upon to set up hotels.



