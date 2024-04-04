KWS puts up 13 tourist camps for lease in cash drive

The Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) has put up 13 tourism camps for lease to private investors as part of a wider plan to boost revenue from its key assets.

The State agency on Tuesday invited bids from investors to develop and manage tourism sites in selected national parks it operates.

These sites up for lease include; Daraja la Mbao site (Amboseli National Park), Kisembe site (Nairobi National Park), Rangers site (Nairobi National Park), KWS Club House site (Nairobi National Park) and Sebastian restaurant site (Nairobi National park).

Others are Southern Bypass Sites (Nairobi National Park), Fig Tree Site (Meru National Park), Mulika Site (Meru National Park), Tusk Camp Site (Aberdare National Park), Ndololo Site (Tsavo East National Park), Patterson Site (Tsavo East National Park), Kanjaro site (Tsavo West national park) and River Hippo Safari site (Tsavo West National Park).

Conservation fees

A lease is a contractual arrangement where the user of the asset pays the owner for a certain agreed period.

KWS in its 2019-2024 strategic plan had indicated that it targets to grow total revenue to Sh12 billion annually by 2024, through an array of strategies including asset leases, aircraft hires, and review of conservation fees every two years.