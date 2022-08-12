Feisal Bader secures second term as Msambweni MP

Deputy President William Ruto’s ally Feisal Bader won in Msambweni, the only parliamentary seat the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party managed to clinch in Kwale County.Mr Bader was first elected as an independent candidate in the December 2020 by-election in which Dr Ruto supported him.On Friday, Msambweni Constituency Returning Officer Omara Japheth announced the MP would retain his seat after garnering 22, 559 votes out of 45, 860 cast.He thanked his supporters for having faith in him and promised to work for them."My win did not come as a surprise. I was sure that you would not let me down and I promise not to let you down. I hope to better the lives and standards of Msambweni constituents," Mr Bader said.In Matuga constituency, Kassim Tandaza of ANC secured another term after he managed to get 17, 841 votes, trouncing Ramadhan Bungale of UDM who managed to get 9, 136.Mr Hassan Mwanyoha of ODM got 7, 842, while Ms Mwanaisha Chidzuga of UDA polled 4, 102.In LungaLunga, Chiforomodo Mangale of UDM emerged the winner triumphing over Khatib Mwashetani of UDA.He garnered 5, 267 votes against Mr Mwashetani’s 9, 585.



