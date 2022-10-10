Diani residents treated to fun-filled annual goat derby

Hundreds of tourists flocked to the Diani tourism hub in Kwale County for the annual goat racing competition held at the Leisure Lodge Golf Club.

The one-of-a-kind contest involved at least 40 goats participating in nine races, including jumping hurdles. Rather than human beings, the goats are the stars of the day, running and jumping in a circular racetrack.

The goats are identified by a cloth marking and are guided by people, who use brooms to chase them from start to finish. The goats are alerted using a trumpet to begin the race. The first goat to cross the finishing line is declared winner.

Pauline Mckenzie, the founder and organiser of the goat derby, said the event was not only a fun activity but was meant to give back to poor families in Kwale County.

“We are doing this as a fun event for families but also looking at supporting the needy in the community. This is my passion and we are glad that so many people have turned up for the event,” she said.

Ms Mckenzie, a resident of Diani who is also the East Africa Women’s League (EAWL) South Coast chairperson, explained that this was the 22nd time the event was taking place and had raised at least Sh24 million for specific projects for various charities.

These include women’s self-help groups, cerebral palsy units, the Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals, Cancer hospices, and the Diani Ukunda Epilepsy clinic.

The money is raised by corporations or individual well-wishers who can sponsor a race at Sh35,000 or a goat for Sh15,000.

In this year's event, the owner of the winning goat received Sh3,000, while second and third-place finishers walked home with Sh2,000 and Sh1,000 respectively.

Other than race winners, the contest also honours the best dressed goat.

Mwajengo Kuvyoda, the owner of a participating goat, said other than letting the animals have fun, the event was a key business for him.

“It is interesting because I am also earning from hiring my goats for the event,” said Mr Kuvyoda, who has been renting out his goats for the last eight years.

The daylong contest also included other activities such as face painting, raffles, fashion contests and games for children.

It attracted residents from several cultural backgrounds, families and tourists to the resort town famous for its beaches.

EAWL president Susie Edwards said this was among the many events that the association of women from all parts of Kenya conducts to support charity groups.

She explained that the 105-year-old league was founded to get more votes for women and ensure they took up leadership positions.

The charity gives out books to schools and food to orphanages, besides helping with the elderly and cancer hospices.

“We use this as a get-together for the members, but most importantly, we also want to raise money to help those children and women in need,” Ms Edwards said.

A man carries his goat during the annual goat racing competition held at the Leisure Lodge Golf Club in Kwale County. Photo credit: Siago Cece I Nation

The event’s main sponsor, NCBA Bank, said they looked forward to organising more similar events.

“This is the largest public charity event that we have sponsored for the last eight years and we are happy. We donated Sh1 million but this is not just for the community. Still, it is also a good opportunity for our customers to interact,” said Jacky Muhati, NCBA deputy marketing director.

Kwale Eye Centre founder Dr Helen Roberts said such events play a key role because proceeds go into helping needy families get access to free eye care and surgery at the clinic.