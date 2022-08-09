Why Ngilu's name is on ballot despite withdrawal from Kitui race

The name of outgoing Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu is appearing on the ballot paper for governor election, despite her withdrawing from the race early last month.

Governor Ngilu said she notified the Independent Elections and Boundaries Commission on July 19 to expunge her name from the list of Gubernatorial candidates cleared to run.

Mrs Ngilu withdrew from the race on June 15th during a campaign rally addressed by Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga at Mutha market in Kitui South constituency.

Mr Odinga said he will offer the Narc party leader an unspecified position in the government he is seeking to form.

It was the first time in thirty years and seven consecutive Elections that Mrs Ngilu wasn't supposed either voting for herself or participating in competitive election contest. She first ran political office in 1992.

"We are taking Mama to Nairobi," he announced at Mutha Market in Kitui County while campaigning in the region.

"You will now have to choose between (former Kitui governor Julius) Malombe and (former Kitui senator David) Musila who are seeking the governorship," Mr Odinga added.

The Governor expressed disappointment that her name and photo may confuse voters and affect the overall outcome of the Kitui governorship election.

"I expected the IEBC to act fast after I notified them in writing. Such mistakes should not have occurred because it will lead to spoilt votes" Mrs Ngilu said.

She urged her supporters and voters across the county to ignore the commission's mistake and vote for candidates who didn't withdraw.