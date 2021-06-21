DPP to appeal in High Court Kitui ex-priest's acquittal

Veronica Musali Mutua

Veronica Musali Mutua (left) goes down in tears outside a Kitui court on June 16, 2021 following the acquittal of a former Catholic priest, Japheth Mwove Kimanzi, who had been charged with attempting to kill her and her child in 2015.

Photo credit: Kitavi Mutua | Nation Media Group

By  Kitavi Mutua

Nation Media Group

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has said he will appeal a ruling by a magistrate’s Court in Kitui which freed a former Catholic priest who had been accused of attempting to kill a woman and a child he is alleged to have fathered.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Body of missing Machakos man identified

  2. Why locals want a share of the Aberdare windfall

  3. Construction of Sh3.9bn Juja Farm road kicks off

  4. KRA to auction more than 200 cars

  5. Roba speaks on clan militias’ alleged links to insecurity

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.