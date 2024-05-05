Transport paralysed on Kisumu-Nairobi highway as River Nyando bursts banks





The Nyando River has burst its banks, flooding the entire Ahero township and paralysing transport on the busy Kisumu-Nairobi highway.

The river burst its banks at 4pm on Saturday, submerging the nearby Ahero Sub-county Hospital, Ahero Police Station, Ahero Girls and the entire Ahero market.

According to locals, the volume of water in the river has increased significantly since the onset of heavy rains last month.

The water swept through the market, submerging stalls and shops.

On Sunday morning, the raging waters could be seen flowing over the bridge, completely cutting off traffic.

At least two trucks were swept away as their drivers tried to cross the bridge.

"The water caught us unawares as it swept through the market carrying our goods," said Ms Annette Akinyi.

The 80-year-old said her stock of bananas worth Sh800 was among the items carried away by the water. The water also swept through hotels, shops, mechanic shops and rental houses.

Flooded Ahero Town after River Nyando burst its banks on May 4, 2024. Photo credit: Angeline Ochieng | Nation Media Group

"I travelled from Kabondo in Homa Bay County with my bananas which have now been swept away by the water," said Ms Akinyi.

Ms Rose Atieno, another trader, lost her 25 kilograms of rice to the raging waters.

According to Ms Atieno, most traders had to run for their lives, leaving their goods behind.

"How long is this river going to affect our daily activities, we need a permanent solution to the flooding that has impoverished us," said Ms Akinyi.

Meanwhile, rescue operations have begun in Kabonyo Kanyagwal and Kakola Ombaka, the flood-prone areas in Nyando Sub-county.

By Saturday evening, more than 700 households in Kabonyo Kanyagwal had been displaced by the floods.

In Kakola Ombaka, more than 300 households were forced to flee their homes.

Even those camping at Nyamasao and Ombaka dispensaries were forced out of the centres as the water levels rose exponentially.

"We are appealing for help from well-wishers and friends. Any kind of assistance will go a long way in helping the victims," said Mr Neto Awich, Sub Chief of Kakola Ombaka.

Governor Anyang Nyongo said his government had set up a medical camp and command centre at Bunde Dispensary and Ahero County Hospital respectively.

"We are working closely with the national government through our multi-agency committee to help our people. We sincerely thank the Coast Guards and the Kenya Red Cross Society whose teams are already in Ahero to assist in the rescue operation," said Prof Nyongo.

He added that they were making arrangements to hire boats to help transport affected households to evacuation centres.

"In addition to the Sh4.8 million worth of food and non-food items we distributed last week, we are making renewed efforts to distribute more food to the affected families," he added.

The governor appealed to government agencies with helicopters, including KDF, Kenya Wildlife Services and Kenya Forest Service, to intervene and help them rescue the affected people.