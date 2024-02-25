Tom Ojienda: I gave Sh100 notes to schoolchildren for their examination fees

Kisumu Senator Tom Ojienda has defended himself from public criticism after he was captured in camera dishing out cash to primary school pupils in Nyakach.

Prof Ojienda's action drew sharp criticism from Kenyans online who were quick to question the Senator's motives.

But while responding to the online backlash, Prof Ojienda said what he did was an act of philanthropy for the benefit of needy pupils in his former school.

"What I did was an act of generosity and compassion and should not be taken out of context. There was no form of child exploitation abuse or bribery because they are not voters. I was just appreciating them for being with me," said Prof Ojienda.

In the viral video, the Senator is seen dishing out what appears to be Sh100 notes to pupils who had queued along the road while singing praises to him.

A voice is heard leading the chorus as the schoolchildren chant the Senator's name.

Online, the Senator came under heavy criticism over what a section of Kenyans termed as manipulation of schoolchildren.

Song and dance

But when the Nation reached out to him, Prof Ojienda said the incident had been taken out of context.

He said the incident happened on Friday while he was carrying out development activities in Rae Nyakach, Kisumu County.

The Senator said has financed the three projects from his pocket, including the construction of a dyke along River Awach.

Prof Ojienda said he issued scholarship cheques to 40 students and also visited Oremo Primary School where he addressed pupils in Standard Seven and Eight.

The Senator said it was at that junction that the pupils made a special request to him.

"The pupils asked for Sh60 each for their examination registration. I obliged and gave Standard Seven and Eight pupils Sh100 each," said Prof Ojienda.

He said the rest of the pupils in lower primary then accompanied him as he walked to his home village to visit his mother.

ODM rebels

"The children accompanied me for about 3km as they sang and danced," he said, adding that it was then that he gave the rest of the pupils cash.

At the same time, the Senator said he is constructing a fence for Oremo Primary School, where he went to school as a child.

The Senator, who is said to be eyeing the Kisumu gubernatorial seat in the 2027 General Elections, said he has initiated several development projects in the county.

"If it wasn't for the things I do in Kisumu with cash from my pocket, I would not be as popular as I am in Nyanza," he said.

The Senator also said he has awarded scholarships to more than 600 students as well as empowering various youth and women's groups.

He vowed to continue working with the national government to bring development to his constituents.