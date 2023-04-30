Raging floods displace families in Kisumu

Several families from Nyando and Nyakach in Kisumu County have been displaced from their homes following heavy rains on Saturday night.

The Nyando River burst its banks and several homes have been submerged, leaving the affected families in the cold.

Business premises in Nyando and Nyakach trading centres are submerged in water as the raging floods destroyed crops and other properties.

The floods have submerged Nyando Bridge making it hard for motorists to navigate on the busy road.

The floods have affected five sub-counties - Kisumu East, Nyando, Nyakach, Muhoroni and Seme, affecting close to 1,200 families in the region, according to Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o.

Last week, Governor Nyong’o flagged off trucks transporting foodstuffs and non-food items worth Sh5 million for distribution to families affected by the floods.

"The distribution of these items has been going on and some families have been rescued and taken to evacuation centers,” said the county chief.

A multi-agency disaster management committee has been meeting to mitigate against the flooding emergency.

"Today, we woke up to sad reports that the flooding has worsened following heavy rains last night. More homes have been flooded and crops destroyed," said Governor Nyong'o.

He added: “More people, including children, the aged and People with Disability have been marooned in their homes, especially in Nyando, and Nyakach."

Noah Otieno, a resident of Nyando said that they woke at 5am to shouts of people of crying over the floods.

"We were woken up at 5 am to shouts of “Water! Water! Water! Move out from your homes its fast approaching. Several families from my neighbourhood have been displaced,” said Mr Otieno.

Michael Obiero, a farmer in Kochogo village said that flooding water have destroyed his crops.

“All the chicken I was rearing, the vegetables and cereal I had planted have been swept the raging waters," said Obiero.

Similarly the floods have also destroyed the paddy fields.

Western Kenya Irrigation Schemes Manager Kennedy Ouma said several blocks of rice fields have been washed by the raging waters.

“The floods are set back for farmers who had started establishing new crop for the planting season. Block O and P which are a few meters from the tarmac have been affected,” said Mr Ouma.

Residents have asked the national and county government to intervene.

“We need tents to hosting the victims and food to support our neighbours during this trying times,"said Mr Otieno.

In a statement Governor Nyong'o said that the County government of Kisumu is working with partners-especially Red Cross, Unicef, SWAP, World Vision and many others, to transport the displaced families to evacuation centers.

"Given the magnitude of this tragedy, I would like to appeal to individual well-wishers, non-state actors, companies and religious organizations to donate food and non-food items to the affected families," he said.

The victims are in dire need of food, water, non-food items like bed nets, tents, blankets and medicine among others.

"Officers from the County’s Directorate of Special programs and Sub- County Administrators are actively on the ground coordinating the evacuation exercise," he said.