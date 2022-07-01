Policeman accused of throwing teargas at Kisii Azimio rally charged

Josephat Makori

Mr Josephat Makori who is accused of throwing a teargas canister during Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition rally at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Angeline Ochieng

A police officer accused of throwing a teargas canister during Azimio la Umoja- One Kenya Coalition party rally at Gusii Stadium in Kisii on Thursday has been charged with an attempt to injure by explosive.

Mr Josephat Makori, however, denied the charges before a Kisumu court on Friday and was detained for 10 days.

The officer, who claimed that his life is in danger, will be remanded at a police station in Kisumu.

More to follow...

