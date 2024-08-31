Lucky escape for four Coast Guard officers as boat capsizes in Lake Victoria

Four Coast Guard officers survived a boat capsizing incident at Asat Beach on Friday, August 30, while on their way to Kisumu after a presidential function at Mageta Island.

The Coast Guard boat had travelled to Mageta Island in Bondo County on Friday where President William Ruto commissioned the Mageta Island Solar PV mini-grid.

The accident happened as they were heading to their camp around Ndere Island.

According to Engineer Martin Munga, Director General of the Kenya Maritime Authority, the boat developed mechanical problems on its way back from Mageta.

Fortunately, there were no fatalities and those rescued were taken to hospital for treatment of hypothermia. Life jackets are said to have saved their lives.

"My officers were out during the night monitoring the situation and we are happy that there were no fatalities as all the crew members were rescued and are recovering in hospital," said Mr Munga.

The accident comes hours after President Ruto expressed concern over such incidents on the lake.

The President said the country loses close to 5000 fishermen in Lake Victoria every year due to poor equipment and gear they use.

The President also revealed that there will be a rescue centre that will have all the necessary facilities to respond to emergency situations.

"The centre will be well equipped and will later have a helicopter that will be used to rescue people involved in accidents on the lake. If we make fishing safe, we will encourage many people to venture into the business," said Dr Ruto.

"This is a happy day for us because at 8 pm we didn't know what was happening out there, but it re-emphasises the need and urgency for a rescue centre," said Mr Munga.

He added: "We will have boats and ambulances on the water to respond so that we can save lives when called upon."

Mr Munga added that local divers from the districts will be brought in to reinforce the KMA team if a rescue is needed.

“After search and rescue, of course there is retrieval of the bodies if there are fatalities and bring them on the shores. This will definitely need more personnel,” said Eng Munga.

The KMA Director committed to increasing the agency’s capacity to about 70 officers to boost its visibility on the ground.

He stated that despite the budget cuts, the president has seen the urgency of the rescue centre project and will be completed within 12 months