LSK wants askaris arrested for mistreating Kisumu hawker

Kisumu hawker

Beatrice Atieno, 39, a hawker, hangs on to a moving Kisumu County government pick-up truck along Jomo Kenyatta highway on March 24, 2021. She sustained injuries after being dragged on the tarmac for about 400 metres.

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Rushdie Oudia

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Governor Anyang Nyong'o has suspended the 12 officers who were involved in the incident. 
  • LSK Kisumu Chapter has said it has commenced private investigations into the incident.

The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) is demanding for the arrest of Kisumu county askaris who were captured on video dragging a female hawker on a tarmac road, sparking public outrage.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Act on Auditor-General’s report, pyrethrum pensioners ask State

  2. Kericho Governor nominates DG after death of Kikwai

  3. Shock as children find mother killed in Isiolo

  4. Nakuru flagged as terror, radicalisation hotspot

  5. Matatu driver killed in Kirinyaga road crash

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.