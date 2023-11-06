Kisumu's Migosi pupils warm Kenyans’ hearts with mellow rendition of M’bilia Bel hit

What started as a performance to entertain guests at a farewell party held in honour of their retired teacher has turned a group of pupils from Migosi Primary School into celebrities overnight.

The musical group shot into the limelight following an outstanding rendition of rhumba legend M’bilia Bel’s hit song “Nakei Nairobi” that has gone viral over the past one week.

The hit was released by M’bilia Bel, born Marie-Claire Mboyo Moseka; a Congolese rhumba and soukous artiste and a renowned singer and songwriter.

“Nakei Nairobi”, which loosely translates to “I am going back to Nairobi”, has had different versions with one being interpreted as the singer going back to Kenya's capital to be with a friend (Duni Elodie), whom she was missing.

She heard about the issues this friend was facing in a foreign land, so she decided to go and bring her back to Kinshasa at a time when then-President Daniel Moi had banned foreign music. Tabu Ley, who had written the song, then decided to twist the lyrics and come up with a Swahili version to mean entirely something different from what had been originally sung about.

Migosi Primary School pupils pose with trophies after performing a rendition of Nakei Nairobi, at their school in Kisumu on November 5, 2023. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

The new version was full of praise to Mr Moi: “Tuende Nairobi, tumuimbie Baba Moi” (Let’s go to Nairobi, so we may sing for Baba Moi"). The 67-year-old M’bilia Bel always has a strong connection to Kenya and the love has also been reciprocated given the huge following she has in the country as was witnessed this week.

The video of the young girls and boys singing their hearts out, enjoying every bit of the music warmed the hearts of many rhumba fans and earned them invites from major institutions which booked them for performances.

Social media enthusiasts have been wowed by the kids’ mastery of the Congolese lyrics, diction and intonation.

Pupils from Migosi Primary School, together with their head teacher Rose Omollo (far right), perform a rendition of Nakei Nairobi at their school in Kisumu on November 5, 2023. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

Armed with a guitar, keyboard and drums, the youngsters outdid themselves as they entertained guests during the farewell party. The choreography was top-notch, delivering a satisfying blend of salsa, Lingala and contemporary dancing styles seen mostly in afro-fusion music videos.

The fame the school and the pupils enjoy emanated from a simple gesture intended to show affection towards their former headteacher, Ms Roselyn Gwada.

According to Mrs Rose Omollo, the current headteacher, the pupils wanted some unique form of entertainment for her predecessor on October 26.

“We thought of a very nice song as a farewell for Mrs Gwada and settled on some lovely ‘zilizopendwa’ rhythms because she loved dancing. We settled on rhumba because those who retire are aged and their guests are mostly their peers, barring their children maybe, so this was the perfect choice for her,” said Mrs Omollo.

Migosi Primary School head teacher Rose Omollo addresses the press after her pupils performed a rendition of Nakei Nairobi in Kisumu on November 5, 2023. Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

The group is under the tutelage and guidance of Mrs Alice Otieno and Mr Bob Khajera — who are in charge of the music club — and Mr Caleb Orwell who has been training them.

Mr Khajera, who is also the patron of the school’s music club, said ‘zilizopendwa’ music has a strong sense of culture and that is what they are trying to inculcate in the children.

Tracy Viola Achieng’, 13, is the lead soloist of the 36-member band. The other vocalists are Joy Jaylene, who is in Grade Five, and Michele Crystal in Grade Seven.

When Nation visited the school, the pupils paraded six trophies that they had won this year alone from their exemplary performances in various pieces that had earned them a visit to State House.

Since the video went viral, organisations such as the Kisumu Water and Sanitation Company and Uzima University have asked them to perform at their events.