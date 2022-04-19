Kisumu ODM nominations underway

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party primaries in Kisumu County got off to a good start despite delays reported at some polling stations.

While most aspirants expressed confidence in the voting kits, they called on the ODM National Elections Board (NEB) and security agents to crack the whip on aspirants found to be flouting rules.

Kisumu Central parliamentary seat aspirant Elijah Oburu, who voted shortly after 11am at the Ofafa Hall, claimed voter bribery had taken place at the Xaverian Primary and Ofafa Hall centres.

“We have also witnessed scenes where some aspirants are ferrying voters from one station to another to vote more than once,” he said.

Mr Joshua Oron, who is also in the race for the Kisumu Central MP’s position, lauded the party for ensuring a smooth process.

“While voting started late in some areas, we are happy that the electronic gadgets are working well and have made the whole process easy and fast,” he said shortly after casting his vote at the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground.

The two are eyeing the seat now occupied by Mr Fred Ouda, who is seeking a second term. Others in the race are Ms Hilda Odhiambo and Mr Victor Radido.

Low voter turnout

Kisumu East constituency, however, reported low voter turnout at most polling stations.

Mr Aggrey Mwamu, one of the aspirants and a former president of the East Africa Law Society, at Ogango Primary School in Kolwa Central ward, urging people to turn up and vote for leaders of their choice.

He also raised concerns that indelible ink was not available, saying this could lead to people voting more than once.

“We are worried that this will lead to double voting amongst people. I hope that is not the case," Mr Mwamu said.

In Nyakach, Mr Aduma Owuor wants to defend his seat but will face seven other aspirants for the ODM ticket, including former Kisumu Physical Planning executive Vincent Kodera Adaa, former MP Pollyns Ochieng Daima, Mr Jonathan Opande, Mr Tom Otieno Osimbo, Mr Wilson Ongele Ocholla, Mr Samaon Kitinya and Mr Samuel Okello Osamba.

Prof Ayiecho Olweny, an aspirant for the Senate seat, and Muhoroni MP Onyango K’oyoo called for a credible process.

“The process has been very peaceful. We only hope the ODM elections board will uphold integrity to give the people of Muhoroni the leader of their choice,” Mr K’oyoo said.

He is facing former Kisumu County Assembly majority leader Samuel Ong'ow, businessman Dr Hezron McObewa, former Finance executive Dr Omulo Okal, Mr Samuel Oliech and Mr Jared Omulo.

Senate race

On the other hand, the Senate ticket pits lawyer Prof Tom Ojienda against nominated Senator Rose Nyamunga, Prof Olweny and the youngest candidate, 28-year-old Phillip Pande.

For the woman representative position, ODM leader Raila Odinga's younger sister Ruth Odinga faces prominent politicians for the ticket.

They include former Kisumu Tourism executive Dr Rose Kisia, former Citizen Convention Party leader Grace Akumu, former Kisumu city manager Doris Ombara, former Kisumu Lands executive Judith Atyang, philanthropist Beatrice Atieno and Central Seme MCA Sally Okudo.

The ODM elections board is conducting primaries for the positions of senator, woman representative, MPs for Kisumu Central, Kisumu East, Nyakach and Muhoroni constituencies and all the 35 wards.

Commissioner Syntei Nchoe, a member of the NEB, is in charge of the nominations in Kisumu County.

Speaking when she met aspirants ahead of the nominations on Monday, Mrs Nchoe indicated that the board had distributed polling centres equally across the county.

“We have merged polling stations that are closer to each other to one polling centre to offer the services closer to our supporters and voters. The kind of resources we have cannot allow us to have only 700 people in one polling centre,” Ms Nchoe said.

She assured aspirants and party supporters that the board does not have predetermined candidates.

“Using the electronic device does not allow anyone to tamper with the results. The gadgets are geo-fenced and cannot operate outside the designated polling centres,” she said.