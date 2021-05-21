Kisumu makes first Covid referral as infections rise 

Anyang Nyong’o

Kisumu Governor Prof Anyang Nyong’o addresses delegates at Acacia Hotel in Kisumu on February 24, 2021. 
 

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group
By  Nation Team

What you need to know:

  • There are fears that infections could increase in Kisii County following the recently concluded Bonchari by-elections.
  • Siaya County recorded 27 new cases of Covid-19, raising the tally to 1, 078 out of 14, 027 samples tested as at May 18.

Kisumu County has started making some referrals of Covid-19 patients to facilities in neighbouring counties amid growing strain on its isolation facilities.

In the headlines

