Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o named UN advisor

Kisumu Governor Anyang Nyong'o has been appointed a United Nations advisor on local and regional government.

Prof Nyong’o, who was appointed by UN Secretary-General António Guterres, joins the global body's advisory board.

His involvement is expected to play a key role in strengthening the involvement of local and regional governments in intergovernmental planning processes.

The advisory board will advise the UN Secretary-General on issues related to local government engagement and action.

This, in turn, will inform member states' decision-making concerning recovery from multiple and overlapping crises and the implementation of international agreements and standards on sustainable development, gender equality, social inclusion, climate action, the new urban agenda and human rights.

“As a member of the advisory group, I trust I can count on your knowledge and expertise on multi-level governance to localise and align efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals,” said Mr Guterres.

The appointment comes on the back of a successful 9th Africities Summit held in Kisumu last year.

Influx of investors

The continental event not only raised the city's global profile but also attracted an influx of investors, making the Lake region county a prime destination for local and international investors over the past two years.

Kisumu was the first intermediary city to host the event since its inception in 1998, with Prof Ny'ong'o delivering presentations that demonstrated his understanding of the role of African intermediary cities in the implementation of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda and the African Union's Agenda 2063.

In his acceptance message, Governor Nyong'o thanked the UN Secretary-General for the honour of appointing him as a member of "this very important body".

"It is with humility that I accept this appointment and pledge to do my best as a member of the advisory group to promote the ideals and objectives of the UN in advancing the cause of local and regional governments," said Prof Nyong'o.

The Kisumu County chief is also the current Vice President for East Africa of the United Cities and Local Governments of Africa (UCLGA).