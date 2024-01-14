Kisumu County gives Airbnbs three weeks to register

Short-term rental operators in Kisumu have been given three weeks to register their businesses as Kisumu County moves to regulate and secure the fast-growing sector.

The notice, issued by Kisumu City Manager Abala Wanga, raised concerns that recent incidents of criminal activity at short-term rental apartment properties have cast a dark shadow over the lakeside city's esteemed hospitality sector.

Citing an incident that occurred during the December holidays, Mr Wanga regretted that young girls were lured into fully furnished apartments for parties and then lured into sexual activities without their consent.

"The use of intoxicants and drugs were the methods used to manipulate these girls," he said in a statement.

According to Mr Wanga, one girl who was injured while trying to escape is currently suffering from mental instability as a result of the traumatic experience.

"It is disheartening to realise that Airbnb [sic] properties, which were originally meant for family holidays and hotel-like accommodation, are being exploited for criminal activities, sexual orgies, and parties that endanger the lives of our young women, especially those in colleges and universities," he said.

To curb the vice, the city boss called on all operators in the region to register with the city management to protect the rights and interests of both hosts and guests.

"This registration process will provide comprehensive details of your properties, including location, capacity, facilities and security measures implemented.

He noted that operators will be required to obtain a one-year operating licence from the Kisumu County government, which will be renewable subject to inspection and assessment to ensure compliance with the city's regulations.

"It is imperative that all operators strictly adhere to the rules and guidelines laid down by the city management.

"These guidelines include maintaining impeccable hygiene standards, prompt reporting of incidents and full cooperation with the authorities," he said.

Mr Wanga said the city management would conduct spot checks to ensure compliance.