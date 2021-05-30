Madaraka Day fete to be held at Kisumu’s Jomo Kenyatta stadium, says Kibicho

The 2021 Madaraka Day celebrations will be marked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu, which is 99 per cent complete, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has said.

The PS termed as untrue reports that the government was considering shifting the function to Kisumu State Lodge over Covid-19 fears as Kisumu is experiencing a surge in cases of the deadly virus.

"There has not been any consideration with regards to the venue of the event and I urge members of the public to disregard any other information," he said on Sunday after touring the ongoing works at the Sh500 million facility.

However, he indicated that only 3,000 invited guests will be allowed to attend the event which will be graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Burundian counterpart Evariste Ndayishimiye, who is expected to arrive in the country on Monday.

PS Karanja Kibicho speaks on Madaraka Day fete

Covid-19 protocols

Mr Kibicho urged Kisumu residents to follow the proceedings from their homes, saying that strict Covid-19 protocols will be observed.

"I urge those who can't be here to watch the proceedings from home as only invited guests will be allowed inside the facility," the PS said during a briefing at the Mamboleo stadium.

According to the day’s schedule, the stadium will be opened at 4am for the guests to start streaming in and to give sufficient time for security officials to observe Covid-19 safety requirements and scrutinise the people getting in.

"We expect all guests to be seated by 8.30am and be ready to be entertained by various groups of artistes," said Dr Kibicho who was accompanied by members of the National Celebration Committee.

He noted that prayers will start at 10.30am while the main event will kick off at 11am with a full military parade before delivery of speeches by various leaders.

Dr Kibicho also indicated that there will be no further celebrations after the end of the official programme at 12.30pm.

Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Rachelle Omamo stated that the her ministry will spearhead bilateral meetings and signing of agreements and memorandums of understanding with the East African neighbour during the two-day visit.



