Madaraka Day fete to be held at Kisumu’s Jomo Kenyatta stadium, says Kibicho

Karanja Kibicho

Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho speaks on May 30, 2021 in Kisumu. He said this year's Madaraka Day celebrations will be marked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium.

Photo credit: Tonny Omondi | Nation Media Group

By  Victor Raballa

Reporter

Nation Media Group

The 2021 Madaraka Day celebrations will be marked at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Kisumu, which is 99 per cent complete, Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho has said.

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. Chopper crashes after dropping off Raila in Siaya

  2. Uhuru’s biggest test as he tours Nyanza

  3. Isiolo kidney patients benefit from KNH programme

  4. Kibicho clears air on Madaraka Day venue

  5. Stakes high as Kisumu hosts Madaraka fete

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.