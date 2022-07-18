Kenya Railways to part with Sh20 million for evicting residents

The Kenya Railways Corporation (KRC) has been dealt a blow after a court ordered it to compensate more than 200 Muhoroni residents forcefully evicted from their land.

The Kisumu Environment and Land Court ruled that KRC should pay 206 affected residents Sh20.6 million.

Residents of Shauri Moyo, Bondeni and Swahili villages in the Muhoroni informal settlements were evicted to pave the way for the expansion of the metre gauge railway.

In a 26-page judgment, Justice Antony Ombwayo found that KRC, the principal secretary in the State department of Housing and Urban Development and the Attorney-General had jointly infringed rights of the petitioners and their right to own property.

"Based on the above case law, I am of the view that an award of Sh20,600,000 for general damages is reasonable with each petitioner entitled to Sh100,000," ruled Justice Ombwayo.

The judge argued that although KRC had issued the petitioners with an eviction notice back in 2019, it had not indicated anywhere that they should have vacated their premises by February 6, 2021.

Right to housing

Justice Ombwayo also stated that the petitioner's right to housing had been violated as their houses were demolished without considering their welfare.

"By destroying the petitioners’ houses, churches and schools, the respondent denied the petitioners socio-economic and cultural rights under Article 43 of the Constitution of Kenya 2010," he said.

The judge also ordered KRC to engage residents in the affected villages in Muhoroni sub-county in crafting a relocation plan.

The petitioners moved to the High Court on February 7, 2022 after they were forcefully evicted the previous evening.

They alleged that the respondent and 50 police officers raided and destroyed homes and businesses.

They said the demolition, carried out with earthmovers, happened without any notice and even though the parcels fell outside the 30-metre distance from the railway line.

They alleged that their business stalls and goods were destroyed, plunging them into poverty and financial difficulties.

They wanted the court to rule that the KRC actions infringed their rights. They also sought compensation for the destroyed property.

But the respondents claimed that the petition lacked merit and was an abuse of the court process.