Ismaili community in Kisumu holds blood drive to mark Civic Day

The Ismaili community in Kisumu came together on Sunday to mark the 2024 Global Ismaili Civic Day (GICD) with a blood donation drive aimed at giving back to the community.

The event was part of a wider initiative observed in other parts of Kenya, including Mombasa and Nairobi.

Dr Karima Bhimji from Aga Khan University Hospital examines a boy's teeth at City Park in Nairobi on September 29, 2024 during the Global Ismaili Civic Day. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation

Global Ismaili Civic Day is an annual event celebrated in over 30 countries worldwide, reflecting the Ismaili community's commitment to volunteerism and civic responsibility.

Speaking at the event, Taslim Suleiman, the Brand Ambassador for Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu, highlighted the importance of GICD, noting that it provides a platform to witness impactful community service projects inspired by His Highness the Aga Khan's vision to promote volunteerism.

Taslim Suleiman, the Brand Ambassador for Aga Khan Hospital in Kisumu, on September 29, 2024. Photo credit: Alex Odhiambo | Nation

"GICD provides a unique opportunity for us to engage in meaningful service to the community," Mr Suleiman said. "Through initiatives like this blood drive, we contribute towards enhancing the quality of life for those in need."

Alykhan Daya, a representative of the Aga Khan Council, in Kisumu on September 29 2024. Photo credit: Alex Odhiambo | Nation

Alykhan Daya, a representative of the Aga Khan Council, also highlighted the importance of such civic activities.

"As members of this society, there is no greater duty than giving back to humanity. This blood drive brings together people from all walks of life to fulfil our civic duty. It is our responsibility, as a religious community, to serve and ensure that our hospitals have enough blood to meet the needs of the people,” he said.

Judy Mwangi, a dental hygienist at Aga Khan University Hospital, demonstrates how to properly brush teeth on September 29, 2024 at City Park in Nairobi during the Global Ismaili CIVIC Day. Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation

The event attracted over 50 blood donors from different communities, all united in their efforts to help address the shortage of blood in local hospitals.

"We are planning to make this blood drive a national event. In the coming years, we hope to have over 1,000 people participating in these efforts, helping to alleviate the ongoing blood shortage in our hospitals. It's a way for us to fulfil our civic duty and give back to the community,” he added.