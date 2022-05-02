Granny Filgona Ayugi bags Kisumu UDA woman rep ticket

A 65-year-old grandmother in Deputy President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has promised to give ODM leader Raila Odinga’s sister, Ruth Odinga, a run for her money in the battle for the Kisumu woman rep seat in the August 9 elections.

Ms Filgona Ayugi, who was cleared by the UDA party, says “age is just a number and party just a choice” and is confident she will win the seat.

“I have been keenly monitoring the governance system in Kisumu Country and I am convinced this is not the way to go, hence my brave move to vie for this post to be able to address the leadership deficit not only in Kisumu but also in the entire country,” Ms Ayugi told Nation.Africa.

She pointed out that her candidacy is a true reflection of a “hustler”, adding that she will strive to ensure residents who live below the poverty line rally behind her as “I promise to change their lives if elected”.

Empowering hustlers

“My clearance to run for this position should not be taken for granted. First, it is a demonstration that Deputy President William Ruto is a man of his words,” she said.

“That he does not preach water and drink wine in regards to empowering hustlers. I promise to make him proud in the August polls.”

Ms Ayugi said she was ready to face Ms Odinga.

“I hope the people of Kisumu will not judge me by my political affiliation but my manifesto and my ability to implement it,” she said.

She promised to enhance the fight for women’s rights, proper legislation and promotion of development in Kisumu through prudent use of money from the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) kitty.

“Women face numerous challenges, including domestic violence, illiteracy and gender discrimination and these are some of the issues I will seek to address in Kisumu if I get to office. I will ensure women have the opportunity to fight these injustices,” she said.

On legislation, she promised to table crucial bills that will lead to the enactment of critical laws to address issues affecting Kenyans.