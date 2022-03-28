Ruth Odinga: Let me vie to save Raila of nepotism claims

Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga’s sister Ruth Adhiambo Odinga has faulted those pushing her and her elder brother Dr Oburu Oginga to drop their political ambitions and back the ODM leader for presidency for insincerity.

Ms Odinga is vying for the Kisumu Woman Rep position while Dr Oginga is seeking the Siaya Senate seat as Mr Odinga guns for president.

Speaking during a morning radio talk show on Kenya Broadcasting Corporation’s (KBC’s) Mayienga FM on Monday, Ms Odinga said Kenyans should be fair to them and respect their democratic rights to seek political office.

She lamented that the same people, who are now pushing them to drop their political bids, are usually the first ones to complain when they are appointed to state jobs and accuse Mr Odinga of nepotism.

Nepotism

“When my brother Raila Odinga was Prime Minister during the Grand Coalition government, my sister (Dr Akinyi Wenwa) was appointed Consulate General in Kenyan mission in Los Angeles, US and that really attracted criticism with some Kenyans accusing him of nepotism.

“It is a sad state of affairs that when we now seek for political seats to secure jobs we are again called names and told to drop our bids. Kenyans should just be fair to us and allow us express our democratic rights,” Ms Odinga pleaded.

She pointed out that in all families, all adult children fend for themselves and do not depend on each other for support.

“This is why we are also seeking for political positions to be able to fend for our families and not to depend on our brother’s goodwill,” the former Kisumu Deputy Governor said.

She said she deserves to be elected as Kisumu Woman Rep, adding that should she win and her brother also become the country’s Head of State and Government, she will use her family ties to attract investors to the Lake side county.

Attract investors

“I’m not vying just because I want a job and money. After all, affirmative funds only account for some Sh6 million every financial year. So I’m running for office to be able to attract investors and help the women and youth of Kisumu City County,” added Ms Odinga.

She explained that her candidature does not in any way spoil for Mr Odinga in his quest for the presidency.

“It’s unfortunate that most of those saying this are men. What do they want in a woman's seat?

“I have been Instrumental in voter mobilisation so how I'm I spoiling for him (Mr Odinga). In any case I am only helping build his brand and popularity,” she said.

She urged voters to elect her, adding that she will be the ODM leader’s eye at the National Assembly when he is elected president in the August 9 General Elections.

“I'll be Raila's face in parliament and help monitor crucial bills to his government and so the issue that we are many as a family in the political scene should not be an issue. We have equal rights to vie,” said Ms Odinga.

She urged the people of Kisumu to turn up for a free medical camp at Kisumu Union Primary School on April 2. The event is co-sponsored by her and various philanthropists and medics.

Political observer Mr Albert Ojonyo said Kenyans should be fair to the Jaramogi Oginga Odinga family, noting that even President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family members have been into politics while Deputy President William Ruto’s daughter June holds a diplomatic role in Poland.