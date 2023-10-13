Elusive justice: Chris Msando's mother dies in Kisumu

The mother of slain former electoral commission ICT manager Chris Msando, Mary Aloo, has died.

Aloo, 85, died at Avenue Hospital in Kisumu "due to multiple organ failure", her elder son Peter Msando told the Nation.

"She had been hospitalised in Busia with high blood pressure and a sugar problem. She was given some medicine to stabilise the pressure but it went so low and she became hypotensive," said Peter.

"She went into a coma on Thursday and we rushed her to Avenue Hospital in Kisumu where she was admitted to ICU around 1pm on Thursday but unfortunately she passed away at 1am today (Friday). So it was due to multiple organ failure."

Aloo had been ill since her son, a former ICT manager at the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), was murdered a week before the 2017 general elections.

Speaking to the Nation at her Lifunga home in Ugenya, Siaya County, on the second anniversary of her son's death, Aloo revealed that the long search for justice for her son had caused her health to deteriorate, with her son (Chris Msando) who used to take care of her medication gone.

"I can hardly get out of this bed. My life has changed a lot - for the worse. For two years now, some questions still linger in my mind - who could have killed my beloved last-born son and why?" she told this writer in 2019.

21-year-old Carol Ngumbu

Msando's body was found in a thicket in Kikuyu, Kiambu County, along with that of a woman, 21-year-old Carol Ngumbu.

Their killers are still at large.

"I have been waiting for the time when I will be called to court to hear the case of my son's murder. I just want to look the killers in the eye and hear the reasons why they killed him. If he stole something, let them say so. If they win the case against my son, let them. I won't mind as long as the legal process is exhausted," said a distraught Aloo in 2019.

She continued, "I have heard on the radio that suspects in other murder cases have been arrested and charged. But why have those who killed my son not been arrested? What does the government know that we don't?"

She said the pain of losing her son was unbearable.

"We know that the trial won't bring Chris back to life, but we are interested in meeting his killers so that they can tell us why they killed him," she said.